Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Stella Donnelly – “Baths” & “Standing Ovation”

11:13 AM EDT on August 5, 2025

It's been almost three years since Stella Donnelly's last studio album Flood. Today the Australian singer-songwriter is back with her first new music since then, the singles "Baths" -- the woman likes bodies of water! -- and "Standing Ovation." "Baths" is a bit of a departure from the guitar-forward indie-pop we're used to hearing from Donnelly, a brief, two-minute track where she sings over just a few simple droning notes in the background. It almost functions like an a cappella tune that puts the lyrics about difficult familial relationships at the forefront: "Like water/ Rushed into a daughter/ Wild river flowing/ No one dared to dam." She hasn't announced a new album yet, but this would be a good opener for one.

"I came up with this melody while I was swimming laps at the Brunswick Baths, the pool filter was making a humming sound on one note which allowed me to sing a melody over the top," Donnelly explains in a statement. "It then continued when I got home and had a shower with the bathroom fan on. Both activities made it difficult to write any lyrics down. I finally sat with a keyboard and held a note and it all just came together. A little timeline of my life so far."

Meanwhile, "Standing Ovation" begins as continuation of "Baths," before the motionless ambience gives way to a peppy drum and guitar riff. Donnelly directed the "Baths" video with Jack Gaby and Marcel Tussie, and you can watch it and listen to "Standing Ovation" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Madi Diaz Releases Enema Of The State Covers Album Benefitting Immigration Legal Aid

November 10, 2025
New Music

Charli XCX – “House” (Feat. John Cale)

November 10, 2025
New Music

Ragana & Drowse – “After Image”

November 10, 2025
New Music

This Is Lorelei – “Holo Boy”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Dendrons – “B4”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Hear Aimee Mann’s Carpenters Cover For The Chair Company

November 10, 2025