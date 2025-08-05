Saintseneca – “Sweet Nothing”

It's been, what, seven years since the last Saintseneca album? Zac Little's long-running, ever-evolving Columbus indie-folk outfit has released a bunch of tracks since 2018, but that's when they dropped Pillar Of Na, their last full-length. On Halloween, Saintseneca will return with a new album and then some. Their upcoming 21-track collection Highwalllow & Supermoon Songs is presented as one 10-song album and two accompanying "moons." We have already posted lead single "Infinity Leaf Clover," and they've got another track out today.

Saintseneca's new song "Sweet Nothing," which is part of the Highwalllow album portion of the new record, is an elegant folk-rock chug. It's warm and friendly, with some serious world-weary grace. Here's what Zac Little says about it:

On my honeymoon, years ago, I found this little riff. It seemed to lead somewhere, but the edges rolled off into nothingness -- a faded out map. I’d find fragments and try to line them up to no avail. Disparate states that just almost match up -- but not quite. Like how you can tell the continents used to touch. I laid it in the drawer to sleep. The big heavy things -- transcendent, effervescent, crushing, or crushing. It’s hard to find a tune buoyant enough to carry them. Then Patti Smith’s dream cowboy paid me a visit -- straight off the M Train, and blessed me with a chorus. "I’m sure I could write endlessly about nothing. If only I had nothing to say."

Bright Eyes' Mike Mogis mixed Highwalllow & Supermoon Songs, and Saintseneca will open some shows for Bright Eyes this fall. Below, check out the Zac Little-directed "Sweet Nothing" video and those tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

8/26 - Ojai, CA @ Libbey Bowl *

8/27 - Sonoma, CA @ Gun Bun Winery *

8/28 - Portland, OR @ Grand Lodge *

8/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl *

9/01 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall *

9/02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot *

* with Bright Eyes

High Walllow & Supermoon Songs is out 10/31 on Lame-O.