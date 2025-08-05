Skip to Content
Big Thief – “Los Angeles” & “Grandmother” (Feat. Laraaji)

1:31 PM EDT on August 5, 2025

Daniel Arnold

Big Thief keep releasing singles from their new album, and, unsurprisingly, those songs continue to be good. Today, we get two more of them to follow "Incomprehensible" and "All Night All Day." This new pairing keeps up the loose, shimmery, expansive vibe that clearly characterizes Double Infinity. But despite that description, both tracks are as tender and carefully crafted as we've come to expect from this crew.

"Los Angeles" is a slow, steady two-chord beauty, a love song through and through. "Grandmother" puts a slightly more mystical filter on Big Thief's folk-rock palate, with Laraaji featuring on backing vocals and zither "Gotta turn it all into rock and roll," Adrianne Lenker sings. Hear both tunes below.

Double Infinity is out 9/5 via 4AD.

