Stream Japanese “Post-Black Metal” Band Asunojokei’s Vibrant New Album Think Of You

12:19 PM EDT on August 5, 2025

For years, the self-described "post-black metal" band Asunojokei have been kicking out searingly intense yet accessible and anthemic music from their Tokyo home base. Today they have a whole new album of that stuff for us. (Bring back Tuesday release dates!)

I've often compared Asunojokei to Kvelertak, the Norwegian band that blows out black metal into larger-than-life rock 'n' roll party music. They have a bit of that Alcest grandeur to them as well, that sense of gracefully soaring in concert with the abrasive intensity. All of that comes bursting out of the speakers on Think Of You, the band's new album out today. It's music for riding your dragon across the horizon, but those of you who don't own dragons can use it to replicate the sensation. Listen below.

