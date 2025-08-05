Skip to Content
Ozzy Osbourne Died Of A Heart Attack, Death Certificate Reveals

1:13 PM EDT on August 5, 2025

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

|Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Ozzy Osbourne died of a heart attack. As the New York Times reports, the heavy metal icon's death certificate lists cardiac arrest as his cause of death. The document notes that Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease in addition to Parkinson's; he revealed his diagnosis with the latter in 2020.

According to the Times, Osbourne's daughter Aimee Osbourne submitted the death certificate in London. It lists his profession as "Songwriter, Performer and Rock Legend" and attributes his death to "(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes)." Per the NYT’s reporting, July 22, the date of Osbourne's death, an air ambulance was dispatched to the village of Chalfont St. Giles in Buckinghamshire, England, then flew to Harefield Hospital in the London suburb of Uxbridge.

Osbourne's poor health had been public knowledge in recent years. At his hometown farewell concert in Birmingham this summer, just weeks before his death, the Black Sabbath frontman performed seated in a throne after revealing in the lead-up to the show that he could no longer walk. He was also seated at his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist last October, which is pictured above.

