The Lemonheads – “The Key Of Victory”

Though Evan Dando has kept himself plenty busy over the past two decades, his band hasn't released a new album of original material since 2006. That'll change soon, though, when the Lemonheads return in October with their new LP Love Chant. So far they've teased the record with the singles "Deep End" and "In The Margin," and today they're back with "Key Of Victory."

Dando and David Ashby co-wrote "Key Of Victory," which features producer Apollo Nove on its prominent guitar. Of the meandering, slightly-psychedelic track, Dando gives a very Dando-esque statement in a press release: "It’s quiet, it’s bitchin’. It’s pretty and it’s modal. I was trying to do like a 'Street Hassle' vibe, you know?" Everyone is inspired by "Street Hassle" today! Check out "Key Of Victory" below.

Love Chant is out 10/24 on Fire Records.