Weakened Friends – “NPC” (Feat. Buckethead)

Here's a weird one! Weakened Friends are a DIY pop-punk trio from Portland, Maine, and they got motherfucking Buckethead on a song. The band's new album Feels Like Hell is coming out this fall. We've posted the single "Tough Luck (Bleed Me Out)," which rocks unbelievably hard, as well as the band's cover of Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn." (Technically, it's Ednaswap's "Torn," but don't be pedantic.) Now, we get to hear "NPC," the new Weakened Friends track that comes equipped with a guitar solo from Buckethead, the iconic masked shredder who spent years in Guns N' Roses.

"NPC" is a juicy, catchy rager about being constantly so bored and overwhelmed that you're not convinced that you can actually be a real person. As in: Maybe life is a simulation, but then that's sad because nobody could come up with a scenario more interesting than the one you inhabit. The song has an old-school video-game video from directors SunBronx and Olise Forel, and it's also got an ultra-complex Buckethead solo. If you got Buckethead to play a guitar solo on your pop-punk song, then at least the simulation would be doing something interesting with your life.

And hey, look at that, Weakened Friends got a PR quote from their boy Buckethead: "Really happy to have been asked to play on the song. Weakened Friends are one of my favorite groups, and their new album is so great, I really encourage everyone to get it. Honored to be asked to be on their record. They’re a great live band as well. If you get a chance, definitely go see them." Hell yeah! Good job, Buckethead! Watch the "NPC" video below.

Feels Like Hell is out 10/10 on Don Giovanni.