Gab Ferreira Announces New Album Carrossel: Hear “Law Of Nature”

Don't sleep on the new album from São Paolo singer, songwriter, and model Gab Ferreira. Her music merges Brazilian traditions like bossa nova and Tropicália with an eclectic mix of modern sounds on the indie-to-pop spectrum, coming away with something dreamy and sophisticated. I'd put her in league with the likes of TOPS, Maria Usbeck, Men I Trust, the Marías, Yumi Zouma, Caroline Polachek, Clairo — really, there is no shortage of music in this lane, but the material from Ferreira's new LP is among the best in its class.

Carrossel is dropping in October, and Ferreira has already shared two mesmerizing tracks, the pristine "Ponta da Língua" and the more aggressive, psychedelic "Carrossel." Today, along with the album news, she unveils the opener and official lead single "Law Of Nature," a low-key gorgeous trip-hop-inflected bit of moody pop. Ferreira says the new song is about "reconnecting with the spark in everyday life, falling in love with the unknown and learning to take risks."

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Law Of Nature"

02 "Carrossel"

03 "Quando eu Olho"

04 "Ponta da Língua"

05 "Meia Luz"

06 "Mudanças"

07 "Seu Olhar"

08 "But You"

09 "Começos"

10 "Choir"

11 "Acordar"

Carrossel is out 10/10 via DVLPMNT/Balaclava.