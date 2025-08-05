Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Acopia – “Real Life”

7:39 PM EDT on August 5, 2025

Jess Fine

Acopia's last Blush Response single "Falter" has not lost its shine; it becomes more enthralling with each listen. But the Melbourne trio is already back with another dreamy preview called "Real Life."

Recorded in a studio located inside a mostly abandoned office building, "Real Life" exists in the same melancholy yet seductive realm as the previous tracks, though this one is more straightforward in its desire: "When will you realize I am obsessed with you/ Promise me you'll always try to make it work," Kate Durman croons. Listen below.

Blush Response is out 9/12 via Scenic Route.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Jenny On Holiday – “Good Intentions”

November 11, 2025
New Music

FKA twigs – “Predictable Girl”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Private Hell Announce New EP To Dust You Shall Return: Hear “Future Void”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Fatal Realm – “Of No Consequence”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Cemento Announce New Album Bad Dream Songs: Hear “Better Days”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Dry Cleaning – “Cruise Ship Designer”

November 11, 2025