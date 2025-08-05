Acopia – “Real Life”

Acopia's last Blush Response single "Falter" has not lost its shine; it becomes more enthralling with each listen. But the Melbourne trio is already back with another dreamy preview called "Real Life."

Recorded in a studio located inside a mostly abandoned office building, "Real Life" exists in the same melancholy yet seductive realm as the previous tracks, though this one is more straightforward in its desire: "When will you realize I am obsessed with you/ Promise me you'll always try to make it work," Kate Durman croons. Listen below.

Blush Response is out 9/12 via Scenic Route.