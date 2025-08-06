dust Announce Debut Album Sky Is Falling: Hear “Drawbacks”

After five years of being a band, dust have finally announced their debut full-length, Sky Is Falling. The Australia post-punk five-piece is sharing an invigorating taste with the rapid-fire ripper "Drawbacks" today.

"'Drawbacks' is about everyday feelings and thoughts that one experiences and leaning towards the ones that make you confused or in doubt," bandleader Justin Teale explains, continuing:

Feelings of shame and regret in social surroundings where you should feel comfortable, and you can’t shake off the head noise. I guess this song is a way of talking to myself in the same way I do with my thoughts without sounding pretentious. With the vocal delivery being so quick it almost portrays as a word vomit of the things that you say to yourself in your head. The people around me I love and am very inspired by, I look up to them and notice how they deal with social settings and communication, it almost feels like I’m studying them.

The frenzied song benefits from unexpected saxophone soaring behind urgent guitars. It's gripping throughout it's four-minute run, especially thanks to Teale's breathless vocal delivery. Watch the Andrew Briggs-directed music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Drawbacks"

02 "Just Like Ice"

03 "Alastair"

04 "Two Dogs"

05 "Swamped"

06 "Restless"

07 "Aside"

08 "Fairy"

09 "Day Tight"

10 "In Reverie"

Sky Is Falling is out 10/10 via Kanine Records. Pre-order it here.