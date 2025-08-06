Skip to Content
Low Girl – “No Reasons”

9:15 PM EDT on August 5, 2025

Georgina Postlethwaite

Low Girl announced their debut full-length Is It Too Late To Freak Out? last month alongside the release of the lead single “Handbrake.” Now the British indie rock band is back with a glitchy, snarky anthem called "No Reasons."

“This was about an exceptionally messy, yet also weirdly empowering breakup," Sarah Cosgrove explains, continuing:

There was a lot of back and forth in the aftermath, and it seemed impossible to have a conversation that didn’t turn into an argument. As we spent more time apart I began to feel more like myself. This newfound independence, however, came with a strong sense of indignation. There were so many things I’d normalized and accepted over the years that in hindsight felt really unfair. She probably felt the same as neither of us had been perfect, but I came to realize I had little say in that relationship.

Whilst this is an angry song, it has to be said that I really struggle with anger and usually avoid it at all costs. I’ve learnt that some anger is healthy, and it’s important for your self esteem to stand up for yourself. I’m still finding a balance — some days it’s too much and some days too little. I guess this song is a little step towards an equilibrium!

Watch the Paige Baah-directed music video below.

Is It Too Late To Freak Out? is out 10/24 on AWAL.

