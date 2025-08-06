Field Medic – “simply obsessed”

Field Medic releases surrender instead this Friday. The singles have served as delightful previews with the forlorn doo-wop gem "MELANCHOLY" and the breezy travel-inspired tune "castle peaks." Now the endearing singer-songwriter is back with an innocent, sweet love song called "simply obsessed."

“This song began as the opening lyrics & melody in my head while I was on a walk. It had been a long time since I wrote a full-on love song, which is something I used to really enjoy,” Kevin Patrick Sullivan explains. “I wanted to make a song that felt empowering to listen to and remind the audience that they're deserving of love and of course stylish no matter what they choose to wear.”

Watch the self-directed video below.

surrender instead is self-released on 8/8.