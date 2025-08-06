Watch Waxahatchee Cover This Is Lorelei

One of the aftershows for last week's Newport Folk Festival celebrated a wide variety of music with producer Brad Cook. According to setlist.fm, a whole roster of musician pals joined Cook on stage at Jane Pickens Theatre to perform their own music with their fellow collaborator, including Dan and Peggy Reeder, Case Oats, Nathanial Rateliff, and Kim Deal.

There were also several musicians that joined Cook to perform plenty of incredible music that was not their own. He covered Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers' "Fly Into Mystery" with Kevin Morby, Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Scar Tissue" with Stereogum's own Red Hot Chili Peppers correspondent Rachel Brown, Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" and Warren Zevon's "Hasten Down The Wind" with MJ Lenderman, John Prine's "Souvenirs" and "Paradise" with Prine's youngest son Tommy Prine, and Gillian Welch's "Wrecking Ball" and This Is Lorelei's "Where's Your Love Now" with Waxahatchee.

There's a new video that surfaced of Waxahatchee covering the latter. It's a lovely rendition of the highlight from 2024's Box For Buddy, Box For Star. Waxahatchee is the latest to join the Nate Amos' cover club -- Tigers Blood collaborator MJ Lenderman has covered "Dancing In The Club" and Snail Mail has covered "Two Legs," which were both part of the Box For Buddy, Box For Star deluxe version. It's no surprise Box For Buddy, Box For Star is still getting all the love...it was one of our Best Albums Of 2024.

Check the footage out below.