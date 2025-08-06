Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

A$AP Rocky Stars With Rose Byrne & Conan O’Brien In If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Trailer: Watch

10:01 AM EDT on August 6, 2025

A$AP Rocky has always been a compelling screen presence, but for whatever reason, his acting side-hustle only seems to be taking off now. Rocky had previous screen roles in 2015's Dope and 2018's Monster, and he played himself in short cameos in Zoolander 2 and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Next week, Rocky will appear opposite Denzel Washington in the new Spike Lee joint Highest 2 Lowest, and that film's lack of promotional campaign has become a major talking point online. (We just posted a trailer a couple of days ago.) After that, Rocky will appear opposite Rose Byrne and Conan O'Brien in a new A24 film called If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, and the trailer just dropped today.

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You is the second directorial effort from Mary Bronstein, who previously made 2008's Yeast, in which she costarred with Greta Gerwig and the Safdie brothers. If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, which debuted at this year's Sundance, appears to be a kind of psychological character study about Rose Byrne's character, the mother of a young child who isn't getting much help. Conan O'Brien plays her therapist, and A$AP Rocky's character appears to be a young man who takes an interest in Byrne and leads her down some unexpected paths. The trailer is stressful as fuck. Watch it below.

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You is coming to theaters in October. Also, the tracklist for the Highest 2 Lowest soundtrack album just came out, and it features two new A$AP Rocky tracks, "Trunks" and "Both Eyes Closed." It's out 8/15.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Death Unearth ’90s Madonna Cover From Late Frontman Chuck Schuldiner

November 11, 2025
News

Sabrina Carpenter To Star In Alice In Wonderland Movie

November 11, 2025
News

Ivy Announce First US Shows In 15 Years

November 11, 2025
News

Joe Jackson Announces New Album Hope And Fury

November 11, 2025
News

Manchester Evening News Apologizes To Bob Vylan Frontman & Pays Restitution After Accusing Him Of Nazi Salutes

November 11, 2025
News

Michael Jackson Is The First Artist With Top 10 Hits In Six Different Decades

November 11, 2025