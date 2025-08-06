A$AP Rocky Stars With Rose Byrne & Conan O’Brien In If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Trailer: Watch

A$AP Rocky has always been a compelling screen presence, but for whatever reason, his acting side-hustle only seems to be taking off now. Rocky had previous screen roles in 2015's Dope and 2018's Monster, and he played himself in short cameos in Zoolander 2 and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Next week, Rocky will appear opposite Denzel Washington in the new Spike Lee joint Highest 2 Lowest, and that film's lack of promotional campaign has become a major talking point online. (We just posted a trailer a couple of days ago.) After that, Rocky will appear opposite Rose Byrne and Conan O'Brien in a new A24 film called If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, and the trailer just dropped today.

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You is the second directorial effort from Mary Bronstein, who previously made 2008's Yeast, in which she costarred with Greta Gerwig and the Safdie brothers. If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, which debuted at this year's Sundance, appears to be a kind of psychological character study about Rose Byrne's character, the mother of a young child who isn't getting much help. Conan O'Brien plays her therapist, and A$AP Rocky's character appears to be a young man who takes an interest in Byrne and leads her down some unexpected paths. The trailer is stressful as fuck. Watch it below.

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You is coming to theaters in October. Also, the tracklist for the Highest 2 Lowest soundtrack album just came out, and it features two new A$AP Rocky tracks, "Trunks" and "Both Eyes Closed." It's out 8/15.