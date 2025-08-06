Disclosure & Anderson .Paak – “No Cap”

Disclosure are back with their first release of the year. The brother duo released their last album Alchemy a couple years ago. Since then, they've shared "King Steps" with British rapper Pa Salieu, the boundary-pushing "Arachnids," and "in2minds" with Scottish house DJ Chris Lake. Today, Guy and Howard Lawrence return with another single "No Cap," which features musical polymath Anderson .Paak.

"No Cap" has the groovy, feverish energy that we've come to expect from Disclosure. There's stealthily shifting percussion, a slinky electric melody, and rubbery bass blasts. Whether he's commanding the chorus with his sleek vocals or enthusiastically rapping, .Paak delivers a charismatic performance. "Got what you need/ BDE, ecstasy/ No cap," he sings coolly on the chorus.

“Creating something with Andy has been a long time coming! We first met at our show at Forest Hills in NYC back in 2015 and have been fans of his for even longer," Disclosure said. "The time finally felt right and the right song appeared. He’s one of the most talented musicians we have ever worked with and we can’t wait for you all to hear this one and perform it live together soon."

.Paak added: "This collab is well overdue and I can’t wait to feed the people! We’ve been teasing the track for a little bit and it never misses! ‘No Cap’ is the ideal dance floor banger you don’t have to think about!"

Listen to "No Cap" below.