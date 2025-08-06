Lucy Dacus Sings Aersomith And Ben Platt Sings Addison Rae At Las Culturistas Culture Awards

When he's not doing impressions of icons like Charli XCX and Moo Deng on SNL, Bowen Yang co-hosts Las Culturistas, his pop culture/comedy podcast with Matt Rogers. Last week they hosted the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, a Bravo-broadcast show that recognized astute honors such as "Song That They’re Absolutely Blasting In Trader Joe’s" and "Docusign Award For Technology That Moved Us Forward." Between awards, Yang, Rogers, and a who's-who cast of guests mocked the Blue Origin space flight, fawned over Jeff Goldblum's chest hair, and divulged some harsh truths about the Wicked movie. But as with any good award show, there were a few live performances in the mix, too.

In lieu of a typical "In Memoriam" segment, the Las Culturistas Culture Awards had an "In Absentia" segment, where they recognized the very-much-alive celebrities who declined their invitations to the show. As photos of people like Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, and Billie Eilish graced the screen, the night's hosts sang a dramatic rendition of Aerosmith's chart-topping Armageddon soundtrack hit "I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing." Then, surprise guest and friend of the podcast Lucy Dacus appeared onstage to sing along.

Then, it was time for the "Best News We Heard" category, which had some great nominees including "Lorde is performing tonight at Washington Square Park," "Sarah Sherman hired at SNL," and my personal favorite, "There was a scary accident but everyone is OK. In fact, they have all made friends as a result of their experience during the accident." But the winner was a write-in candidate: Broadway's own Ben Platt was there to sing Addison Rae's "Diet Pepsi." He got perhaps the biggest applause of the night.

Funnily enough, "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" -- which came out in 1998 -- and the much newer "Diet Pepsi" were both nominated for Las Culturistas' Record Of The Year. Also in that category was Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra," which Yang and Rogers also sang after an introduction fellow comedian Patti Harrison. Reneé Rapp was there, too, to present the Reneé Rapp Award For Power In Lesbianism. The winner: "Probably your grandma even though she was married to your grandpa for fifty years." See some clips of the show below.

Lucy Dacus making a surprise appearance at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards! pic.twitter.com/lbEU54ANvX — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) August 6, 2025

and if I say I need this ben platt diet pepsi cover on spotify immediately …….. #cultureawards2025 pic.twitter.com/2vQXjx8AjB — Bryce (@BryceStar13) August 6, 2025



https://www.instagram.com/reel/DM_qXzksyMF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DM_1d1kKDXe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading