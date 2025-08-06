Total Wife – “make it last”

Nashville's Luna Kupper and Ash Richter, who make music as Total Wife, are releasing their forthcoming album Come Back Down on Philadelphia label Julia's War next month. Today, they've shared another peek at the project, following up lead single "second spring" with the off-kilter "make it last."

It sounds haunted, with Richter's vocals barely discernible alongside water-damaged guitars and beefy drum hits. The eerie cacophony is like a bunch of corroded children toys that have been brought back to life in Frankenstein form. (This is a compliment.)

“‘make it last’ started as kind of a horny song,” vocalist and lyricist Ash Richter explained. “I was experimenting with lyric writing that felt a little less serious or sappy, but the more I worked through it, the more it kind of ended up as a love song to the road, or like an ode to time passing veiled by the excitement of living. When overwhelming euphoria removes you from your surroundings and sense of time.”

<a href="https://totalwife.bandcamp.com/album/come-back-down">come back down by total wife</a>

Come Back Down is out 9/19 via Julia's War.