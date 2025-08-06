Aesop Rock – “Roadwork Rappin'”

These days, indie-rap great Aesop Rock exists off in his own universe, making conceptual self-produced records as the spirit moves him. A couple of months ago, for instance, he released Black Hole Superette, a concept album about the dreamy liminal-state feeling of a late-night visit to a convenience store. Today, Aes follows that song with a new one-off single called "Roadwork Rappin'" -- you know, for kids!

Every once in a while, Aesop Rock makes a new track that's specifically intended for children, and those songs are usually awesome. I'm especially fond of 2021's "Long Legged Larry," a story-song about the adventures of a bullfrog superhero. Naturally, "Roadwork Rappin'" is his ode to the construction vehicles that, as Aesop puts it "mooooove that dirt around." It's a sincere tribute to bulldozers and articulated haulers -- the rare rap song that uses the word "backhoe" in completely appropriate ways.

In a press release, Aesop Rock says, "A few friends of mine have children who are completely fascinated by large construction vehicles. They know all the names and functions and will cheer as trucks drive past. This song is for all the young people out there fascinated by these massive vehicles and their work." Aes doesn't appear in Marmo Films' "Roadwork Rappin'" video, but it's a good time anyway. Check it out below.

"Roadwork Rappin'" is out now on Rhymesayers. It's available as the 7" picture disc above, and you can also get merch like an activity book or a lunchbox here.