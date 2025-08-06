Major Stars Announce New Album More Colors Of Sound: Hear “Blackout”

Boston's Major Stars have reliably kept the rock gods happy for over 27 years, supplying kaleidoscopic psych-noise, garage rock. Their last album was 2019's Roots Of Confusion Seeds Of Joy. Today, they're back with the announcement of the follow-up More Colors Of Sound that's out in October via Drag City. They're previewing the album with the single "Blackout."

"Blackout" is a pristine and politely pulverizing jam. The guitars from Wayne Rogers, Tom Leonard, and Kate Village grind forward and launch into spiraling solo riffs. Casey Keenan's drums are bright and lush. David Dougan's bass is a neon beam of propulsion. Noell Dorsey's vocals are soft, and, at times, they expand into a mighty yell. She mentions tea from flowers and (it sounds like?) something about throwing up on shadows. It's a spooky bohemian that feels reminiscent of the Doors or T. Rex. Together, their sound has a psych-rock familiarity without sounding pastiche.

Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Final Analysis"

02 "Midpoint"

03 "Wrapped Up In Circles:

04 "Erasable Time"

05 "Like a Siren"

06 "Here There & Gone"

07 "Blackout"

08 "Not Alone"

More Colors Of Sound is out 10/24 via Drag City.