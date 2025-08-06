Danger Mouse & MorMor – “Wonder”

The veteran producer Danger Mouse has made music with a million people over the years. Last year, for instance, he reunited with an old collaborator, Yeah Yeah Yeahs leader Karen O, to release the single "Super Breath." Today, Danger Mouse releases a single with a new collaborator: MorMor, the Toronto indie artist who released the debut album Semblance in 2022.

Danger Mouse and MorMor recorded the new-wave soul track "Wonder" together at a studio session without planning it out too much. It's a simple, vibey track that reminds me a little of Danger Mouse's work as half of Gnarls Barkley. In a press release, MorMor says, "My relationship with Danger Mouse started when he invited me to meet and play music. From time to time, we'd hang out and listen to records or watch films, not necessarily making music -- I think we were both seeing if we could find an intersection where it'd make sense to pursue an idea. 'Wonder' came from exactly that." Check it out below.

"Wonder" is out now on Danger Mouse's 30th Century label.