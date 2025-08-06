Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Danger Mouse & MorMor – “Wonder”

12:23 PM EDT on August 6, 2025

The veteran producer Danger Mouse has made music with a million people over the years. Last year, for instance, he reunited with an old collaborator, Yeah Yeah Yeahs leader Karen O, to release the single "Super Breath." Today, Danger Mouse releases a single with a new collaborator: MorMor, the Toronto indie artist who released the debut album Semblance in 2022.

Danger Mouse and MorMor recorded the new-wave soul track "Wonder" together at a studio session without planning it out too much. It's a simple, vibey track that reminds me a little of Danger Mouse's work as half of Gnarls Barkley. In a press release, MorMor says, "My relationship with Danger Mouse started when he invited me to meet and play music. From time to time, we'd hang out and listen to records or watch films, not necessarily making music -- I think we were both seeing if we could find an intersection where it'd make sense to pursue an idea. 'Wonder' came from exactly that." Check it out below.

"Wonder" is out now on Danger Mouse's 30th Century label.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Jenny On Holiday – “Good Intentions”

November 11, 2025
New Music

FKA twigs – “Predictable Girl”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Private Hell Announce New EP To Dust You Shall Return: Hear “Future Void”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Fatal Realm – “Of No Consequence”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Cemento Announce New Album Bad Dream Songs: Hear “Better Days”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Dry Cleaning – “Cruise Ship Designer”

November 11, 2025