Cut Copy – “Still See Love”

Next month, Melbourne dance-rock greats Cut Copy will return from a five-year absence with their new album Moments. We've posted the early singles "Solid," "A Decade Long Sunset," and "When This Is Over." Today, Cut Copy follow that one with a funky, shimmering, lovable new number called "Still See Love." It feels deeply Australian in ways that I'm not sure how to articulate. Here's what frontman Dan Whitford says about the new track:

"Still See Love" was a tune that came together pretty quickly, written about a couple clinging to what’s left of a relationship as it slowly capsizes. My idea was to make a song that had a verse and chorus that came from different worlds. We tried to make the verses as loose and organic as possible, layering live bass, percussion and spaced out roomy drum sounds, inspired by hybrid disco-dub productions of artists like Arthur Russell, Francois K, and ESG. Then in the chorus the whole track empties out, going from a big cavernous space into a tiny one, driven along by a minimal stuttering synth rhythm. I love the sense of contrast we achieved in this song. It’s constantly flipping back and forth between worlds and it almost feels like it exists in two places at once.

Check it out below.

Moments is out 9/5 on Cutters.