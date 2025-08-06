Skip to Content
New Music

Louse – “Made Of Stone” (The Stone Roses Cover)

12:34 PM EDT on August 6, 2025

The Stone Roses' 1989 single "Made Of Stone" is such a fucking banger. It's the one where Ian Brown is like, "Sometimes, IIIIII fantasiiiiiize! When the streets are cold and lonely! And the cars, they burn below me!" That song has a weird distinction: It has appeared on the UK singles charts six different times, most recently in 2022. Now, here's another chance to revisit it: A new cover version from the promising Cincinnati post-punkers Louse.

Just last week, we posted Louse's single "Sugar In The Wound," an uncanny evocation of the Cure, circa The Head On The Door. Now, they've dropped a reverb-heavy take on "Made In Stone." These guys have good taste! They don't really do anything new with the song, but they don't fuck it up, either. Listen to the Louse cover and the Stone Roses original below.

