Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Ho99o9 Detail New Album Tomorrow We Escape Feat. Chelsea Wolfe, Greg Puciato, Pink Siifu, & More

3:39 PM EDT on August 6, 2025

In June, Los Angeles by way of New Jersey punks Ho99o9 announced their third album Tomorrow We Escape, which is out next month. Today, we get more info about the new project, including the album art, tracklist, and a new Dave Sitek-produced single "Incline" that features Nova Twins, Pink Siifu, and Yung Skrrt.

"Incline" is a rowdy, fire-breathing banger. It's scaffolded by stumbling drums, gauzy bass, caffeinated percussion, and a fuzzy guitar-sounding alarm. Honestly, that list barely scratches the surface of all the high-energy noises packed into this single. But, Ho99o9 make all the chaos feel like an euphoric, adrenaline-fueled rager.

"It was a healthy challenge to focus on emotion. In the past, a lot of our material was politically charged. That element is present to a degree, but we wanted to take a more personal route. This mindset drove how we wrote songs. Everybody has a struggle. The goal is to find motivation for preservation," the duo said of their forthcoming album.

Below, watch the Tyler Bradbury-directed video and check out the tracklist, which also includes appearances from Chelsea Wolfe, Greg Puciato, and MoRuf.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Tomorrow We Escape"
02 "I Miss Home" (feat. MoRuf)
03 "Escape"
04 "Target Practice"
05 "OK, I'm Reloaded"
06 "Psychic Jumper"
07 "Incline" (feat. Nova Twins, Pink Siifu & Yung Skrrt)
08 "Upside Down"
09 "Tapeworm" (feat. Greg Puciato)
10 "Immortal" (feat. Chelsea Wolfe)
11 "LA Riots"
12 "Godflesh"

Tomorrow We Escape is out 9/9.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Jenny On Holiday – “Good Intentions”

November 11, 2025
New Music

FKA twigs – “Predictable Girl”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Private Hell Announce New EP To Dust You Shall Return: Hear “Future Void”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Fatal Realm – “Of No Consequence”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Cemento Announce New Album Bad Dream Songs: Hear “Better Days”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Dry Cleaning – “Cruise Ship Designer”

November 11, 2025