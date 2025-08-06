Ho99o9 Detail New Album Tomorrow We Escape Feat. Chelsea Wolfe, Greg Puciato, Pink Siifu, & More

In June, Los Angeles by way of New Jersey punks Ho99o9 announced their third album Tomorrow We Escape, which is out next month. Today, we get more info about the new project, including the album art, tracklist, and a new Dave Sitek-produced single "Incline" that features Nova Twins, Pink Siifu, and Yung Skrrt.

"Incline" is a rowdy, fire-breathing banger. It's scaffolded by stumbling drums, gauzy bass, caffeinated percussion, and a fuzzy guitar-sounding alarm. Honestly, that list barely scratches the surface of all the high-energy noises packed into this single. But, Ho99o9 make all the chaos feel like an euphoric, adrenaline-fueled rager.

"It was a healthy challenge to focus on emotion. In the past, a lot of our material was politically charged. That element is present to a degree, but we wanted to take a more personal route. This mindset drove how we wrote songs. Everybody has a struggle. The goal is to find motivation for preservation," the duo said of their forthcoming album.

Below, watch the Tyler Bradbury-directed video and check out the tracklist, which also includes appearances from Chelsea Wolfe, Greg Puciato, and MoRuf.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Tomorrow We Escape"

02 "I Miss Home" (feat. MoRuf)

03 "Escape"

04 "Target Practice"

05 "OK, I'm Reloaded"

06 "Psychic Jumper"

07 "Incline" (feat. Nova Twins, Pink Siifu & Yung Skrrt)

08 "Upside Down"

09 "Tapeworm" (feat. Greg Puciato)

10 "Immortal" (feat. Chelsea Wolfe)

11 "LA Riots"

12 "Godflesh"

Tomorrow We Escape is out 9/9.