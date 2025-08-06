Topshelf Records Pledges Monthly Donation Match For Aid In Gaza

Israel is still killing people in Gaza. The Palestinian genocide continues to escalate; the region has reached two out of three famine thresholds (plummeting food consumption and acute malnutrition) according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) platform. Topshelf Records -- the label whose roster includes artists such as Ekko Astral, Weatherday, Parannoul, Peel Dream Magazine, and Mal Devisa -- has announced that they are raising funds for aid in Gaza and released a statement urging fellow music peers "to join us in solidarity with the Palestinian people, and to take up the fight for their freedom wherever possible."

Topshelf will match $1,000 in donations each month until the end of 2025, which will go to the Sameer Project. The Sameer Project is a donations-based initiative, led by Palestinians in the diaspora, working to supply aid to displaced families in Gaza. Donations can be made through a pay-what-you-can system on Topshelf’s website.

You can read Topshelf Records' statement below:

Israel's genocide in Gaza has reached its next tipping point, with final stage famine now on the rise (a reality confirmed by the UN-backed IPC who recently issued a warning calling it the "worst-case scenario of famine"). This famine is man-made, made possible by support from the US government, among many other nations who remain unwilling to halt their funding and denial of Israel's war crimes. To combat the devastation caused and yet to come, we are raising funds for The Sameer Project, a donations-based aid initiative run by Palestinians in the diaspora. Currently, The Sameer Project is focused on the distribution of food, water, and tents in South Gaza. Their work is of the utomost urgency as the Israeli blockade continues. Topshelf will match all donations up to a total of $1,000 each month until the end of 2025. Although we are a small entity with modest funds, we still believe that every voice matters in this fight. It is our collective humanity and responsibility towards one another that binds us, especially as musicians and artists. For how can we call ourselves artists if we sit silently as an entire people are eradicated in our name? What are we willing to overlook now will redefine the state of our world globally and at home, as the imperial war machine as at the base of all problems we bear witness to, including climate, poverty, failing infrastructure, failing standards of education...you name it. Palestinian Liberation == Collective Liberation. We call on all our music peers (other indie labels, artists, booking agents, publicists, critics, managers, show promoters, etc.) to join us in solidarity with the Palestinian people, and to take up the fight for their freedom wherever possible. We ask that in addition to joining us in our donation efforts, that you will do your best to educate yourself and to join efforts in your immediate community. Call your reps, donate funds, find actions near you, and look to the people around you doing necessary community-building work.

If you missed the link above, you can donate here.