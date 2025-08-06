Anysia Kym & Tony Seltzer Announce New Album Purity: Hear “Speedrun”

Today, NYC artists Anysia Kym and Tony Selzter announced their collaborative album Purity, out next month via 10k. The pair first met while Selzter was working with labelmate MIKE, producing 2024's Pinball. According to a press release, their creative relationship bloomed when they "bonded over their mutual love of the drums." Kym and Selzter's new single "Speedrun," previewing the forthcoming project, is centered around thin skittering percussion.

"Speedrun" clocks in at less than two minutes, but it's incredibly magnetic. The kind of song that could easily rack up thousands of plays in a day if you left it on repeat, letting its metallic clashing soothe the raging weekday anxiety. Kym's voice is a velvet ribbon, swiftly singing about things out of one's control and taking risks.

The single comes with a cool video by Standby Projects where Kym performs choreography by Lambkin on a calm South London street. Watch it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "To Death"

02 "Speedrun"

03 "Afterparty"

04 "Automatic"

05 "Relaxxxxx"

06 "Long4"

07 "Interlude"

08 "Picture This"

09 "Big Difference"

10 "Great Escape"

11 "Diamonds & Pearls"

12 "Do 4 U - Outro"

Purity is out 9/12 via 10k.