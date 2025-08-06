Hot Mulligan – “Island In The Sun” (Feat. Free Throw’s Cory Castro)

Hot Mulligan's new song "Island In The Sun" is not a Weezer cover, which is probably for the better. That would probably be boring, and this track is not boring. It's a nice dose of the band's typical rapid-fire, neurotic pop-punk that never gets old.

"Island In The Sun" features Cory Castro of Free Throw, a fellow pop-punk crew they've shared bills with many times. The tune comes from their forthcoming album The Sound A Body Makes When It’s Still, and it follows the infectious lead single “And A Big Load.” Check out "Island In The Sun" — by Hot Mulligan, not Weezer — below.

The Sound A Body Makes When It’s Still is out 8/22 via Wax Bodega.