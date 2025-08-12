Hannah Frances Announces New Album Nested In Tangles: Hear “Surviving You”

Last month, Hannah Frances returned with "Falling From And Further," her first new material since last year’s Keeper Of The Shepherd. It turns out that song is taken from her just-announced third album Nested In Tangles, which arrives this fall. The singer-songwriter is sharing the transcendent second single "Surviving You" today.

“‘Surviving You’ is a reflection on the ways generational trauma can repeat itself when unexamined, and the ways we learn to protect ourselves through necessity," the Vermont-based musician says, expounding:

It's a personal account of receiving harm from people who have projected their own pain onto me, who refuse to see themselves or take accountability for the impact of their actions. I was reckoning with my rage, and recognizing how much I've lived in survival mode for the majority of my life. This is for anyone who grew up in a turbulent and harmful home and is learning to affirm their lived experience.

Frances invited Daniel Rossen of Grizzly Bear to produce and arrange some tracks, and he's credited as a guest on "The Space Between." Below, watch the self-directed music video for "Surviving You."

TRACKLIST:

01 "Nested In Tangles"

02 "Life’s Work"

03 "Falling From And Further"

04 "Beholden To"

05 "Steady In The Hand"

06 "A Body, A Map"

07 "Surviving You"

08 "The Space Between" (Feat. Daniel Rossen)

09 "Heavy Light"

TOUR DATES:

08/17 - Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/19 - London, UK @ The Lexington

08/21 - Ipswich, UK @ The Smokehouse

08/22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

08/23 - Manchester, UK @ The Castle Hotel

08/24 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

08/26 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny 2

08/29 - Dublin, IR @ Bello Bar

08/31 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain *

09/01 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus *

09/02 - The Hague, NL @ PAARD *

09/03 - Gronningen, NL @ Vera *

09/04 - Breda, NL @ Mezz *

09/05 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique *

09/11 - Milan, IT @ Arci Bellezza *

09/13 - Dresden, DE @ The Sound of Bronkow

09/14 - Vienna, AT @ Chelsea *

09/15 - Munich, DE @ Bellevue *

09/16 - St. Gallen, CH @ Palace *

09/17 - Fribourg, CH @ Fri-son *

09/18 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo *

09/19 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix *

10/30 - Sun. Nov. 2 - Guimarães, PT @ Mucho Flow

11/05 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd +

11/06 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie +

11/09 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground +

11/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust +

12/01 - Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre ^

12/04 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue ^

12/05 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

12/09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ^

12/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether ^

+ Hannah Frances Ensemble

* w/ Florist

^ w/ Foxwarren

Nested In Tangles is out 10/10 via Fire Talk. Pre-order it here.