Zach Bryan – “Bowery” (Feat. Kings Of Leon)

Zach Bryan recently unofficially announced his new album With Heaven On Top on social media, but it doesn't arrive until Jan. 9 next year. However, he's been teasing a collaboration with Kings Of Leon called "Bowery," and that's here now.

"Honor of my life," the country star wrote about the collaboration on social media. Kings Of Leon opened for Bryan at a few MetLife Stadium shows in New Jersey last month. In late June, Bryan made an Instagram Story revealing that "Bowery" would be on the new record, along with "In Dreams," "Madeline," "Plastic Cigarette," and "Rockaway." Check out "Bowery" below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DM3isElxant/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMPYQrAsqz1/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading