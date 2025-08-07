Courting – “the twins (1969)”

Courting, the young lads from Liverpool who earned Band To Watch status for their ambitious, infectious, high-concept pop-rock, released their latest album Lust For Life, Or: 'How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell The Story' in March. They've returned today with their first song since then. "the twins (1969)" is a dance-punk track with big hooks, jagged edges, and an exceptional amount of energy. Send these boys back to 2003 and put them on tour with Radio 4!

Sean Murphy-O'Neill explains, "the twins is about only missing something once you've lost it. Filling boots, and leftovers." Listen below.