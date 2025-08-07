Cass McCombs – “I Never Dream About Trains”

Cass McCombs never lies in his songs, and he never dreams about trains. We know this because he tells us that, and why wouldn't we believe him? Those fun facts come from the lyrics to "I Never Dream About Trains," the veteran singer-songwriter's new single. Next week, McCombs will follow his 2024 surprise LP Seed Cake On Leap Year with Interior Live Oak, his eleventh studio album. We've heard the lead singles "Priestess" and "Peace." and now we hear about how he never dreams about trains.

"I Never Dream About Trains" is a lush meditation that sprawls over five and a half languorous minutes. McCombs' lyrics remain as unpredictable as ever, and I honestly don't know what the fuck he's talking about here unless he's just being entirely literal. Along with the new song, McCombs has also unveiled a few upcoming shows in Europe, the UK, and the US. Below, check out "I Never Dream About Trains" and those dates.

TOUR DATES:

8/13 - Paredes De Coura, Portugal @ Vodafone Paredes De Coura 2025

8/14 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East London

8/17 - Libanus, UK @ Green Man Festival 2025

8/19 - Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

8/20 - London, UK @ Bush Hall

8/21 - Manchester, UK @ YES

8/23 - Galway, Ireland @ Leisureland

8/24 - Dublin, Ireland @ Collins Barracks

8/25 - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Ulster Hall

8/26 - Cork, Ireland @ Cork City Hall

8/28-29 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

9/10 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

9/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

9/12 - Riverside, CA @ Farm House Collective

10/11 - Maspeth, NY @ Knockdown Center

Interior Live Oak is out 8/15 on Domino.