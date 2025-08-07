Mariah Carey Learns That Katy Perry Went To Space

About four months ago, Katy Perry went to space. Or she kind of went to space, anyway. Perry was among a crew of famous ladies who took part in a brief space flight from Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company. She reportedly sang Louis Armstrong's "What A Wonderful World" when they were up there, and then she kissed the ground when she got back down. The entire affair was widely mocked, to the point where Perry had to reassure fans that she's OK. But Mariah Carey evidently doesn't know her, since she's just finding out about that whole thing right now.

In a recent BBC interview, Mariah Carey was asked if she'd ever go into space, like Katy Perry. She seemed utterly mystified by the question: "Did she go to space?" Upon being informed of Perry's journey to the stars, Carey and more questions: "She's like floating in the... and this is true?" And then: "Wow. All right, Katy." When the interviewer again asked whether she'd do something like that, Carey responded, "I think I've done enough." Whether intentional or not, the deadpan is perfect. Take it in below.

Just wait until Mariah Carey finds out about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.