Busta Rhymes Denies Accusations After Former Assistant Sues Him For Assault

Earlier this year, on the same day that New York rap legend Busta Rhymes release an EP, New York police arrested him for allegedly assaulting Dashiel Gables, his assistant at the time. Now, The Guardian reports that Gables is suing Busta for assault and for creating a hostile work environment. Gables started working for Busta last year, and he says that Busta would yell and spit at him, degrade him, and force him to work 18-hour days without overtime pay. In January, Gables claims that he responded to a phone call from his daughter by texting her that he couldn't talk right then and that Busta saw him texting and punched him in the face twice.

Busta Rhymes, who recently made a short appearance in the new Naked Gun movie and got a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, turned himself in to police in January. In a statement, Busta denies the allegations and calls the lawsuit "an attempted shake-down by a disgruntled former assistant." Here's his statement:

I have been made aware of the claims made by Dashiel Gables, and I completely and categorically deny these allegations. For a very brief period, Dashiel assisted me, but it did not work out. Apparently, Dashiel has decided to respond to being let go by manufacturing claims against me in an attempt to attack and damage my reputation. I look forward to proving these allegations false, and am preparing a countersuit, which I am confident will expose this for what it is -- an attempted shake-down by a disgruntled former assistant. Ultimately, I am certain the truth will prevail.

Busta Rhymes previously pleaded guilty for assault and drunk driving after attacking his driver in 2008. In 2015, he again pleaded guilty to assault after being caught on camera throwing a can of Muscle Milk at a gym employee.