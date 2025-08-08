Snuggle Announce Debut Album Goodbyehouse: Hear “Playthings”

Earlier this year, Snuggle signed to the reliable Danish label Escho and released a bewitching thread of singles: "Marigold," "Dust," "Woman Lake," and "Sun Tan." Today, the Copenhagen-based duo is announcing their debut full-length, Goodbyehouse, and unveiling a sleek, sultry single called "Playthings."

"We made 'Playthings' in the final stretch of the album," Andrea Thuesen and Vilhelm Strange explain of the tune. "It's a fever dream, starting with triangle and ghost sounds. It’s about the strange comfort of going in circles with someone."

About the EP, Thuesen reflects, “It is a bit of that childhood feeling of having to move and being taken out of something safe and familiar. You don't really know what awaits on the other side, so you are a bit excited. But it's also scary and melancholic, I like that same feeling in music also.”

Hear "Playthings" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Sun Tan"

02 "Woman Lake"

03 "Dust"

04 "Driving Me Crazy"

05 "Marigold"

06 "Playthings"

07 "Car Sick"

08 "Sticks"

09 "Water In A Pond"

10 "Goodbye House"

Goodbyehouse is out 9/12 via Escho. Pre-order it here.