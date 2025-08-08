Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Snuggle Announce Debut Album Goodbyehouse: Hear “Playthings”

10:41 AM EDT on August 8, 2025

Earlier this year, Snuggle signed to the reliable Danish label Escho and released a bewitching thread of singles: "Marigold," "Dust," "Woman Lake," and "Sun Tan." Today, the Copenhagen-based duo is announcing their debut full-length, Goodbyehouse, and unveiling a sleek, sultry single called "Playthings."

"We made 'Playthings' in the final stretch of the album," Andrea Thuesen and Vilhelm Strange explain of the tune. "It's a fever dream, starting with triangle and ghost sounds. It’s about the strange comfort of going in circles with someone."

About the EP, Thuesen reflects, “It is a bit of that childhood feeling of having to move and being taken out of something safe and familiar. You don't really know what awaits on the other side, so you are a bit excited. But it's also scary and melancholic, I like that same feeling in music also.”

Hear "Playthings" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Sun Tan"
02 "Woman Lake"
03 "Dust"
04 "Driving Me Crazy"
05 "Marigold"
06 "Playthings"
07 "Car Sick"
08 "Sticks"
09 "Water In A Pond"
10 "Goodbye House"

Goodbyehouse is out 9/12 via Escho. Pre-order it here.

Johanna Hvidtved

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Hardcore Greats Big Boy Release Triumphant New EP Love Songs

November 13, 2025
New Music

Opal Mag – “Wasting”

November 13, 2025
New Music

Charli XCX Announces Wuthering Heights Soundtrack Album: Hear “Chains Of Love”

November 13, 2025
New Music

Pure Bathing Culture – “I Said What I Said” (The Softies Cover)

November 13, 2025
New Music

Wendy Eisenberg – “Will You Dare”

November 13, 2025
New Music

PONY Announce New Album Clearly Cursed: Hear “Middle Of Summer”

November 13, 2025