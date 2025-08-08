Deftones – “milk of the madonna”

In a few weeks, Deftones, a band whose staying power is the stuff of legend, will unleash private music, their 10th studio album. It's part of a whole wave of Deftones-related activity. Earlier this year, they toured North American arenas with the Mars Volta and Fleshwater. They've got more North American shows coming up, including stadium shows with System Of A Down and their own Día De Los Deftones fest, with a bill that includes Clipse, 2hollis, Rico Nasty, and Deafheaven. Next year, Deftones will tour European arenas with Denzel Curry and Drug Church. These guys have good taste in opening acts, and they have the weight to turn all of their shows into real events. They can do that because they make heavy, powerful music with serious reach, and you can hear that in their new song.

Deftones already shared "my mind is a mountain," the lead single from private music. Today, they follow that one with "milk of the madonna." It's not about the lady who sang "Papa Don't Preach." Instead, it's a churning maelstrom about being lost in religious ecstasy: "Holy Ghost, I'm on fiiiiiire!" When you hear a song like this, it's increasingly clear that all the young heavy shoegaze bands on the scene -- and there are so many of them -- take so many more cues from Deftones than from Slowdive or whoever. Check out "milk of the madonna" below.

private music is out 8/22 on Reprise/Warner.