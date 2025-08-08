Watch The Trailer For New Rancid-Inspired Movie …And Out Comes The Wolf

Rancid's 1995 punk rock opus ...And Out Come The Wolves is one of my favorite albums of all time. With that record, Rancid took all the energy surrounding the explosion of interest in their punk scene and made a ferocious, expansive epic that never lost its sense of identity. It's not the sound of an underground band breaking through to the mainstream. It's an underground band welcoming you into their world. Thirty years after its release, that record serves as the inspiration for a new movie, an independent crime drama called ...And Out Comes The Wolf. It's billed as a "coming of rage" story. Hmm.

The Hollywood Reporter had a story about ...And Out Comes The Wolf last year. It's the directorial debut of Danny Peykoff, previously best-known as a producer on Kevin Coster's Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1. Peykoff co-wrote the film with the brothers Jason and Jamie Neese, who were also producers on Horizon and who wrote a bunch on of episodes of The Umbrella Academy, Netflix's adaptation of My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way's comic book. The cast includes Giancarlo Esposito, playing not exactly against type as a smooth-talking crime lord, as well as Harold Perrineau and Taryn Manning. But it seems like the leads will be relatively unknown young actors Orlando Norman and Spence Moore II.

...And Out Comes The Wolf is set in the East Bay punk scene of the '90s, but it filmed in Portland. Instagram tells me that Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong was on set a lot, and ThePRP reports that Scowl make an appearance, too. The movie has a trailer now, and... yeah. I don't know. I love Rancid. I want this to be good. We'll see.

...And Out Comes The Wolf is apparently coming out this fall.