Dijon Announces New Album Baby Out Next Week

10:36 AM EDT on August 8, 2025

Dijon has a baby on the way. Well, technically he has a new album titled Baby that's coming out one week from today. On his website, the producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist posted a countdown "until the album ‘Baby’ (unless samples don’t get cleared)." He also posted an audio snippet, which sounds like a chaotic jam session, titled "BABY_barn burner!!"

Dijon worked on Justin Bieber's latest album SWAG. He's credited on four tracks -- "Daisies," "Yukon," "Things You Do," and "Devotion." Curiously enough, one of Bieber's biggest hits is titled "Baby." Coincidence?

Baby is the follow-up to 2021's Absolutely.

