Livestream Outside Lands 2025 For Free

The longstanding San Francisco music festival Outside Lands returns to Golden Gate Park this weekend, and the action will be beamed directly to your screen. Starting today, performers including Tyler, The Creator, Vampire Weekend, Doechii, Beck (with a symphony!), Doja Cat, Hozier, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Gracie Abrams, BigXthaPlug, Mannequin Pussy, Bleachers, Big Freedia, and many more will take the stage, broadcasted worldwide in a through Prime Video and Amazon Music's Twitch channel.

The stream kicks off today at 1:30 p.m. PT. Outside Lands has provided a schedule for today's broadcast, which has some artists live and some on a slight delay. There's also a list of artists for Saturday and Sunday with the promise that the streaming times will be updated daily. Below, find the video feed and the daily streaming agenda (all times PT).

FRIDAY:

1:30 p.m. NewDad

2:00 p.m. Destroy Boys

2:50 p.m. INJI

3:25 p.m. almost monday

4:05 p.m. Mannequin Pussy

5:00 p.m. Vanshire

5:30 p.m. Still Woozy

6:30 p.m. MARINA

7:00 p.m. Doechii

7:45 p.m. ROLE MODEL

8:35 p.m. Beck with symphony

9:55 p.m. Doja Cat

11:20 p.m. John Summit

SATURDAY: Tyler, The Creator, Vampire Weekend, Gracie Abrams, Royel Otis, Wallows, Wasia Project, Bakar, Flipturn, Klangphonics, Paco Versailles, and Matt Champion.

SUNDAY: Hozier, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Glass Animals, BigXthaPlug, Bleachers, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Hope Tala, Mayer Hawthorne, Naomi Sharon, Luna Li, and Big Freedia.