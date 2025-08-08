Jehnny Beth – “High Resolution Sadness”

Skip to Content
10:35 AM EDT on August 8, 2025

Later this month, the former Savages leader Jehnny Beth will release her new solo album You Heartbreaker, You. (Savages are officially on hiatus, not broken up, but I wouldn't hold my breath for them to return anytime soon.) You Heartbreaker, You follows Beth's solo debut To Love Is To Live, and it's her first record since she played the court monitor in Anatomy Of A Fall. We have already posted the early singles "Broken Rib" and "Obsession," and now she's got a new one out today.

Jehnny Beth's latest single is a roiling, intense noise-rock barrage called "High Resolution Sadness." It doesn't really sound sad. It sounds like plastic exploding in your face. Honestly, this track would fit just fine on the Armed's new album. Beth co-directed the often-horrifying video with Johnny Hostile; check it out below.

You Heartbreaker, You is out 8/29 via Fiction.

