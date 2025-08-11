Naeem – “Bankroll Peelers” (Feat. Spank Rock)

Baltimore-born, Los Angeles-based artist Naeem Juwan releasedhis debut album as Naeem, Startisha, in 2020. Fourteen years before that, Juwan released his debut album as Spank Rock, YoYoYoYoYo. Today, they've both returned. On Naeem's new single "Bankroll Peelers," his musical alter-ego Spank Rock raps about disposing of chief executives and reaping financial rewards.

According to press release "Bankroll Peelers," was "written in the fall of 2024 in Philadelphia’s Callowhill district -- where David Lynch conceived Eraserhead.The song has a similar surreality to it. Pearly synths float in the background over a skittering, slinky hi-hat shuffling beat. "Late for my own funeral," he sings in a hazy coo during the first verse. It's produced bySam Greens, Noah Beresin, and Matti Free, with backing vocals from Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders.

"Bankroll Peelers" puts Naeem Juwan's multifaceted skillset on display, allowing his multiple creative identities to meet in harmony. “Spank Rock is the Goat!,” he said of his persona. “Actually he’s not the goat, he’s a Coyote, Monkey, Loki, or Eshu. Instead of feeling at odds creatively with my past and where I want to go, I invited my younger self back into the room. Spank Rock’s ephemeral energy rearranged the order of things. Personally I feel like I’m more risk-adverse than Spank Rock is. It’s fun to work with someone who doesn’t care how people perceive him. I would love for music to be surprising again.”

Listen to "Bankroll Peelers" below.