Real Lies – “Let The Lips Fall Where They May”

Electronic duo Real Lies are back with "Let The Lips Fall Where They May," their first new song since their third album We Will Annihilate Our Enemies that came out in April. "Let The Lips Fall Where They May" is a sleek ode to London summers. "Give my warm regards to spring/ It's nothing personal, but this change is everything," vocalist Kevin Lee Kharas admits, his city taking on a radiant aura in the warmer months.

On their Instagram, the band wrote that the new single is "a tribute to London in high summer and the way that the city opens up ahead of you and makes you dizzy with its endless possibilities. It’s a track about marauding from one sunlit scene to the next, all of them for the vaults, and entire days, nights, weekends lost to the chase. It’s about freedom, hero’s welcomes and French exits -- a summer state of being that would be entirely frictionless were it not for the thick balmy air that wears you like a second skin."

Listen to "Let The Lips Fall Where They May" below.