Sam Gellaitry – “Start Up A Rumour”

"Start Up A Rumour," the latest single from producer-songwriter Sam Gellaitry, sounds like boogying in a Lite-Brite. The synth-heavy track is an effervescent bop -- an immediate add to your summer dance playlist. But "Start Up A Rumour," isn't as pleasant as the breezy claps and Daft Punkian-swing might lead you to assume. The single hinges on quintessential summer melancholy that bubbles under the surface, reckoning with necessary relationship obstacles.

He explained that the song focuses on being transparent about a relationship's imperfections: "I think it’s a good sign to butt heads from time to time, it’s pretty much part and parcel of a relationship. To be at a point where you’re able to have an argument with your person and hash it out there and then, without an external opinion, is a good sign. I’ve always found that confiding in friends with relationship issues will always warrant a biased response. I'll always have preference for being upfront instead of potentially starting up a rumour.”

I almost missed out on the track's mature message, immediately being swept up into its magnetic funkiness. Watch the visual by Dan Franco below.