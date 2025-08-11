Winter – “Hide-A-Lullaby” (Feat. Tanukichan)

At the end of the month, Samira Winter aka Winter is releasing her new album Adult Romantix. We've already gotten a preview of the follow-up to 2022's What Kind of Blue Are You? with the singles "Just Like A Flower," "Misery" with Horse Jumper Of Love, and "Without You." Today, she's shared the final single "Hide-A-Lullaby" that's with fellow shoe-gazey musician Tanukichan.

“The song explores themes of the inner self-sabotager, the secrets hidden in the corners of the mind, and the dark forest as a symbol for the subconscious," Winter explained. "It was amazing to have Hannah van Loon (Tanukichan) sing this one with me—her velvety, whispery voice perfectly complements the song’s haunted, mysterious romantic imagery."

Following the video for "Hide-A-Lullaby" is a mini documentary that shows interviews of visual artists from Winter's community discussing their process and inspiration. Artists Ashlynn Trane and Alex Carmen talk about self-depiction and the impact of gender norms. They also talk about nostalgia, daydreaming, and memory. Samira Winter talks about falling in love and "lost LA summers" that inspired her forthcoming album. It's a cool video that dives into three unique artistic perspectives.

Watch the video for "Hide-A-Lullaby" (Feat. Tanukichan) below.

Adult Romantix is out 8/22 via Winspear.