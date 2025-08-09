Bob Dylan Hits The Studio, Plays “Masters Of War” For The First Time In Nine Years

Bob Dylan is working on something. So far this year the legendary singer-songwriter contributed to Barbra Streisand's duet album and announced the new Machine Gun Kelly LP, and now we've received news that earlier this week he spent some time in the studio.

According to a press release, Dylan and some of his band members were at White Lake Studios in Colonie, New York for two days. It's notably been five years since his last album, Rough And Rowdy Ways. "We want every artist and guest to feel relaxed and at home," said David Bourgeois, CEO of White Lake Studios. "We've had the privilege of working with many remarkable talents over the years, but this visit was truly special. I'm incredibly proud of our team."

The session transpired between Outlaw Music Festival Tour dates. Last night Dylan was back on the road and played the especially relevant cut “Masters Of War” for the first time since his Desert Trip set nine years ago. Meanwhile, MGK recently went on The New York Times podcast Popcast to speak about his unexpected Dylan collaboration, calling “Subterranean Homesick Blues” the "original rap song." Watch Dylan's performance of “Masters Of War” below.