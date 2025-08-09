Secret Chiefs 3 Say They’ve Been Kicked Off Budos Band Tour “For Reasons Unknown”

Secret Chiefs 3 were slated to open for the Budos Band on some North American tour dates, but that's no longer happening. The experimental rock group has been inexplicably kicked off the bill, which has led to some confusion.

"BUMMER NEWS: We've been asked to step aside from the upcoming Budos Band dates for 2025 for reasons unknown to us," frontman Trey Spruance wrote on Instagram. "We respect their decision, but can't help scratching our heads after two fun & very well-attended shows in Canada with them. Very odd. Well, painful to say, but you can get refunds at point of purchase. For our part, we'll use the extra time to be EVEN MORE PREPARED to see you out there in the USA in 2026, NEW MUSIC IN HAND!"

When fans wondered what happened in the comments of the Budos Band's post, the instrumental ensemble vaguely replied that it was “not the right combo.”

