Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Secret Chiefs 3 Say They’ve Been Kicked Off Budos Band Tour “For Reasons Unknown”

10:34 AM EDT on August 9, 2025

Secret Chiefs 3 were slated to open for the Budos Band on some North American tour dates, but that's no longer happening. The experimental rock group has been inexplicably kicked off the bill, which has led to some confusion.

"BUMMER NEWS: We've been asked to step aside from the upcoming Budos Band dates for 2025 for reasons unknown to us," frontman Trey Spruance wrote on Instagram. "We respect their decision, but can't help scratching our heads after two fun & very well-attended shows in Canada with them. Very odd. Well, painful to say, but you can get refunds at point of purchase. For our part, we'll use the extra time to be EVEN MORE PREPARED to see you out there in the USA in 2026, NEW MUSIC IN HAND!"

When fans wondered what happened in the comments of the Budos Band's post, the instrumental ensemble vaguely replied that it was “not the right combo.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/DNEM_xnBsdh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/p/DND9ojKPnZp/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Justin Vernon “Would Be Very Surprised” If There’s Ever Another Bon Iver Album

November 15, 2025
News

Todd Snider Dead At 59

November 15, 2025
News

KISS, Not Yet Holograms, Reunite For First Show Since Farewell Tour

November 15, 2025
News

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Pushed Back A Week, Will Feature Reduced Lineup

November 14, 2025
News

Drake Claims T.I.’s Friend Never Urinated On Him

November 14, 2025
News

Limp Bizkit’s Estonia Concert Canceled Over Fred Durst’s Past Putin Support

November 14, 2025