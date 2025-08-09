Damon Albarn Talks Gaza Genocide, New Gorillaz Music

In March, Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett confirmed that a new Gorillaz album was arriving this year. Since then, the band has announced a House Of Kong exhibition and some shows in London. In a new interview about the exhibition, which opened yesterday, the group hinted at new music again.

With Channel 4, Albarn said that the four London gigs at the end of the month will be focused on Gorillaz's discography: "We're playing the first album, the second album, the third album, and then the fourth one is a mystery," he explained. When presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy asked if there might be something new for the fourth one, Albarn answered, "There might... I mean, yes in that sense."

Albarn also discussed his participation in the recently announced Brian Eno-produced Palestine Benefit at OVO Wembley Arena, which will take place next month. "I've been in one way or another engaged with Palestine for a long time," he said. "I think it's about not denying the legitimacy of Palestine, not denying the historical presence of Palestinians, and recognizing the genocide that is taking place there."

"We cannot deny the Palestinians their existence, which is what's going on at the moment. It's just wrong. Palestinians belong there. You can't just kick them out. It's not acceptable," he continued. "Even talking about it now, I feel emotional and I don't want to say the wrong thing. I want to be absolutely clear. Ultimately I come from a family of pacifists and my inclination is towards the more pluralistic approach to things. But on this occasion, I recognize that that in a way is problematic for the Palestinians, and I'm with the Palestinians."

Watch the interview below.