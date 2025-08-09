Skip to Content
Greta Thunberg Joins Sam Fender For “Free Palestine” Call At Syd For Solen Festival

1:43 PM EDT on August 9, 2025

The second day of the Syd For Solen festival took place in Denmark's Valbyparken yesterday, and Sam Fender headlined. During the final song, "Hypersonic Missiles," the British musician invited several activists onstage, including Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg, UNICEF ambassador Selma de Montgomery, Roba Al-Sharkawi, and more led several pro-Palestine chants while holding Palestinian flags before Fender launched into the 2019 track, which includes the lyric, "I am so blissfully unaware of everything/ Kids in Gaza are bombed and I'm just out of it."

“The Danish government is guilty of the suffering that is escalating day by day in Gaza and in the rest of Palestine,” Selma de Montgomery said, according to Danish publication Gaffa. “They are guilty when they repeatedly make the devastating and deeply radical choices of not putting an end to the Danish arms trade with Israel.”

Watch footage of the moment below.

Thunberg has been a familiar sight at festivals this summer, meeting up backstage with other rockers like Geordie Greep and Fontaines D.C.

