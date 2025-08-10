Skip to Content
My Chemical Romance Cover “Livin’ On A Prayer” In New Jersey

11:55 AM EDT on August 10, 2025

My Chemical Romance, who are from New Jersey, played the state's MetLife Stadium Saturday night on their anniversary tour celebrating The Black Parade. Also from New Jersey are Thursday, who opened the show along with Death Cab For Cutie, and Bon Jovi, to whom MCR paid tribute at the show by wrapping it up with a cover of the unofficial state song "Livin' On A Prayer." They did a good job, but frontman Gerard Way did need some help from the audience singing along: "So fuckin' high," he laughed at himself after belting the first chorus.

Also that evening, My Chemical Romance were presented with the first-ever key to Belleville, their hometown. Mayor Michael Melham appeared onstage during the show and gave the crowd a brief crash-course in Belleville's cultural history (Connie Francis and Frankie Valli have roots there, too). The band returned the favor by presenting Melham with a bundle of wheat and a fish from Draag, the fictional land that serves as one of the settings of The Black Parade.

Much like how 100 gecs had exclusive merch when they opened for MCR's San Fransisco show, the headlining band had some city-exclusive merch to sell, too. They had a shirt at MetLife reading "Taylor, Egg, & 3 Cheers," a nod to the state’s unofficial state sandwich, which you may remember from when the Eras Tour stopped by the same venue. See highlights below.

@michaela_davy

my chemical romance playing living on a prayer at #MCRNJ #MCR #mychemicalromance

♬ original sound - Michaela Davy

