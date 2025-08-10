Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Snail Mail Debut Two More New Songs At Seattle Tour Closer

12:15 PM EDT on August 10, 2025

Last month Snail Mail kicked off a co-headlining tour with Dinosaur Jr. in Massachusetts and debuted two new songs called "Dead End" and "Nowhere," the first sign of new original music from Lindsey Jordan since her band's 2021 album Valentine. Last Friday night that tour wrapped up in Seattle, and Snail Mail debuted two more new songs.

These songs are reportedly called "My Maker" and "Ricochet." The former sees Jordan lean into a jangly power-pop sound, and the latter was performed as a solo guitar ballad. Both are sounding nice so far, even though the gig was moved to a smaller room on somewhat short notice: Dinosaur Jr. had to drop off the last three shows of the tour due to an undisclosed health issue with frontman J. Mascis. Hopefully he's on the mend, but luckily their fellow '80s rockers Easy Action were still there to open the shows. Watch audience videos of Snail Mail playing those two new songs below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Justin Vernon “Would Be Very Surprised” If There’s Ever Another Bon Iver Album

November 15, 2025
News

Todd Snider Dead At 59

November 15, 2025
News

KISS, Not Yet Holograms, Reunite For First Show Since Farewell Tour

November 15, 2025
News

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Pushed Back A Week, Will Feature Reduced Lineup

November 14, 2025
News

Drake Claims T.I.’s Friend Never Urinated On Him

November 14, 2025
News

Limp Bizkit’s Estonia Concert Canceled Over Fred Durst’s Past Putin Support

November 14, 2025