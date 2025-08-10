Snail Mail Debut Two More New Songs At Seattle Tour Closer

Last month Snail Mail kicked off a co-headlining tour with Dinosaur Jr. in Massachusetts and debuted two new songs called "Dead End" and "Nowhere," the first sign of new original music from Lindsey Jordan since her band's 2021 album Valentine. Last Friday night that tour wrapped up in Seattle, and Snail Mail debuted two more new songs.

These songs are reportedly called "My Maker" and "Ricochet." The former sees Jordan lean into a jangly power-pop sound, and the latter was performed as a solo guitar ballad. Both are sounding nice so far, even though the gig was moved to a smaller room on somewhat short notice: Dinosaur Jr. had to drop off the last three shows of the tour due to an undisclosed health issue with frontman J. Mascis. Hopefully he's on the mend, but luckily their fellow '80s rockers Easy Action were still there to open the shows. Watch audience videos of Snail Mail playing those two new songs below.