The Chainsmokers Bring Out Love Island USA Winner Amaya Papaya In Brooklyn

If you live in Brooklyn and like to dance, you're probably aware of the mess that has been the Brooklyn Mirage's grand re-opening, which was initially scheduled for May 1 earlier this year. After numerous delays -- including some that forced the Chainsmokers to postpone their New York shows -- the Mirage's parent company Avant Gardner filed for voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy last week. Considering the venue's perturbing reputation, I'm not holding my breath for anyone to come swoop in and save the Mirage anytime soon. People are making do, however, and over the weekend, the Chainsmokers got to play Brooklyn at last.

Last Friday night the Chainsmokers performed at Under The K Bridge Park, Greenpoint's current DJ spot du jour. The duo made up for the delay by bringing out a special guest on stage: Amaya Espinal, the Love Island USA Season 7 winner known to the internet as Amaya Papaya. "There's only one woman in the world right now who's doing everything the best way possible," one Chainsmoker -- I can't tell them apart -- said before bringing her out onstage to dance and wave around her red Solo cup. "This is the greatest woman that has ever existed."

Espinal, a 25-year-old nurse who lives in New York, became Love Island’s fan-favorite star for her sense of humor. The Chainsmokers referenced one of her quippy one-liners in an Instagram caption commemorating the K Bridge gig: "Not what we originally planned but hey, I never said I was perfect." Also in attendance was Curtis Sliwa, the beret-clad Republican nominee for the 2025 New York City mayoral election. In his own social media posts he referred to the Chainsmokers as his "favorite EDM band," which sure sounds like something a Republican New Yorker would say. See clips below.

AMAYA PAPAYA ARE YOU KIDDING ME

Mother was having fun!



