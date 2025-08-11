Laminate – “Caterpillar”

Laminate are a band from Seattle who very much sound like they're from Washington, citing Unwound and Modest Mouse as some of their most notable influences. (They've also shared bills with a bunch of Stereogum-approved bands like Deeper, They Are Gutting A Body Of Water, and Fish Narc.) Laminate have a new album coming out at the end of the month called kiss unltd., which they've teased so far with singles "Orange Julius" and the title track. Today they're sharing the album's final single, a walloping anthem called "Caterpillar," which finds the sweet spot between melodic '90s PNW indie rock and distortion-heavy, rough-around-the-edges post-hardcore. It's sounding nice, and you can check it out below.

<a href="https://laminated.bandcamp.com/album/kiss-unltd">kiss unltd. by Laminate</a>

kiss unltd. is out 8/29 via Den Tapes.